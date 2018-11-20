Analysts Anticipate Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.55. Michael Kors reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on KORS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,484 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 42.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,453 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 539,462 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 535,304 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Michael Kors during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 15.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $75.96.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

