Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $5.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.87 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $21.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.11 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

Shares of PCAR opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $9,769,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in PACCAR by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 134,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

