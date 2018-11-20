Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products reported sales of $966.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

UFPI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at $189,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,243 shares of company stock valued at $798,940 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 921,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply