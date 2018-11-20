Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products reported sales of $966.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

UFPI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at $189,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,243 shares of company stock valued at $798,940 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 921,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

