Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) to Post $1.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

