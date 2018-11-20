Analysts Expect Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $650,249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,742,000 after buying an additional 5,709,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,478,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741,346 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,500,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,111,000 after buying an additional 2,204,950 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,920,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,607,000 after buying an additional 1,159,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 943,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.6539 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

