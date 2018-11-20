Analysts Expect Centric Brands Inc (CTRC) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centric Brands an industry rank of 77 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:CTRC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. Centric Brands has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

