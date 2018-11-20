Analysts Expect EPR Properties (EPR) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.63. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,731.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $505,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. 333,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,132. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $72.18.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.06%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.