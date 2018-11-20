Analysts Expect Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $139.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,538 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,680 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,721 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

