Analysts Expect J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.99. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $88,262.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,052 shares of company stock valued at $768,303 in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.89. 102,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,326. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

