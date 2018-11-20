Analysts Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth $142,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 441.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

