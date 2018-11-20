Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Silgan posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Silgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Silgan stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 313,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Silgan has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director William T. Donovan purchased 5,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,581.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,442.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,542,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 1,262.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silgan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 102.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 249,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

