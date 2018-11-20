Analysts Expect Veritone Inc (VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 286.28%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Veritone and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,119,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,754,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,910.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Veritone by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veritone by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Veritone by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 306,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,452. Veritone has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

