Analysts Expect WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.78 Million

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce $292.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $292.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,389. The company has a market capitalization of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 28,768,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,491,000 after buying an additional 1,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

