Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 347.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.