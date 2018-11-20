Analysts Set Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Price Target at $75.43

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $71,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 4,991.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 190,221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 186,485,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,317,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 145,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,766. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.26.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.