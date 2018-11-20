Analysts Set CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Price Target at $30.44

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $60,650,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,763,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,527 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 25.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,684,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $14,283,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,750,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

