Analysts Set Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Price Target at $50.10

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 168.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

