Analysts Set Evertec Inc (EVTC) PT at $23.60

Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

NYSE EVTC traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 529,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Evertec has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $29.70.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 62.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other news, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $35,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,748.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,085. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evertec by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

