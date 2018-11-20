Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,155,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,961,000 after acquiring an additional 753,871 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,754,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,289 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,272,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.