Analysts Set Kirby Co. (KEX) Target Price at $88.29

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Kirby has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $275,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,316.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $5,016,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.