Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Price Target at $235.88

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.88.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ifs Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. KLR Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

