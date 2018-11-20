Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Target Price at $76.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $205,226.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,176,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 21,098 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $1,396,898.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,871,179.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,441. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,857,000 after purchasing an additional 250,504 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,289 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.