Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 20th (AAP, ACGL, APH, APOG, BP, BXP, CBRL, CHD, DEO, ESRX)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ earnings and revenues came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figure. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company. Moreover, price competition with peers and dependence on seasonality and weather conditions are concerns for the company. However, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, the company is undertaking five-year strategy by constructing a productivity pipeline for the future.”

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arch Capital insurer boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been making efforts to diversify its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions. An improving rate environment has been aiding better investment results. Moreover, banking on a solid capital position, the company effectively deploys money to pursue its growth-driving initiatives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business inducing volatility in underwriting results. Escalating expenses weigh on its margin expansion. Shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amphenol is gaining from its end-market strength. As evident from third-quarter results, revenues are being driven by strong organic growth across mobile devices, military, IT and data communications, mobile networks, commercial air, industrial, and automotive. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, the company aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, tariffs related to the U.S.-China trade war and increasing cost of raw materials is likely to be a drag on its profitability.”

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apogee expects its revenue to grow 8-10% for fiscal 2019. Revenues will be impacted by lower projected revenues in the Architectural Glass and Architectural Framing Systems segments. Further, its Architectural Framing Systems segment is expected to post lower revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2019 due to project-related timing issues. The company has also cut its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 to $3.13-$3.33. Apogee will witness inflationary pressures resulting from tariffs. Further, some law firms have filed lawsuit against Apogee on behalf of shareholders for making false and misleading statements. This will impact the company's reputation. Over the past year, Apogee’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, Apogee will benefit from solid bidding and order activity as well as a robust and increasing backlog. Its focus on internal investments and acquisitions will also drive growth.”

BP (LON:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an outperform rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $141.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past year. Further, the trend in 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In a bid to finance its green projects, the company recently priced senior unsecured notes worth $1 billion. Notably, the company’s Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities along with a diversified tenant and industry base will likely drive its long-term growth. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets are anticipated to benefit the company in the long-term. Nonetheless, geographic concentration of its assets and rising interest rates remain concerns.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company is continuously focusing on rejuvenating its menu, which serves as the backbone of the company’s riveting growth potential. Expansion of units, extensive marketing efforts, seasonal promotions, enhanced focus on retail business along with cost-saving initiatives should further drive growth. Meanwhile, current year estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days. However, Cracker Barrel's limited geographical presence and dependency on consumer discretionary spending remain potent headwinds for the company. Comps at both restaurants and retail stores have been under pressure due to the challenging sales environment. Moreover, higher costs are expected to weigh on margins.”

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy of strong organic sales trend as well as focus on international business and acquisitions. These factors have helped the company retain its sturdy surprise record in third-quarter 2018, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. While earnings gained from higher sales and lower taxes, sales were backed by consistent category growth and market share gains. We note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Also, organic sales have been sturdy, courtesy of strength in global consumer products. Encouragingly, management raised organic sales view for 2018, while keeping net sales view intact. However, the company’s gross margin has been declining, due to higher commodity and transport costs. Further, performance in the Specialty Products unit has been dismal, thanks to lower dairy products demand.”

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diageo has outperformed the industry in the past year driven by its acquisition strategy as well as strong earnings and sales performance. The company’s solid fundamentals, innovations and focus on expansion remain encouraging. Further, concentration on achieving growth via buyouts has been yielding results. The company has also been striving toward expanding its presence in emerging markets while focusing on high-margin products. However, the company's significant international presence exposes it to major currency risks. In fact, adverse currency fluctuations marred the company’s sales and operating profit in fiscal 2018 and are likely to significantly affect results in fiscal 2019. Additionally, cautious consumer spending and government regulations might weigh on the company's sales and hurt overall profitability. Higher taxes and macroeconomic headwinds also remain hurdles.”

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Express Scripts ended the third quarter on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the counts. The company has been gaining from strong performance by the core PBM unit. Further, its recently-acquired eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Developments in the company’s Inside Rx program buoy optimism. The company is also getting acquired by Cigna by December 2018. Express Scripts’ stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Express Scripts currently faces persistent drug pricing issue. Express Scripts announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend the PBM agreement with the company anymore. Furthermore, the company has currently suspended share repurchase program because of the merger agreement with Cigna. Express Scripts has not provided any guidance for 2018.”

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry it belongs to. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Results gained from higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MetLife has been performing significantly well on the back of prudent underwriting and expense management. Its efforts to streamline business, only to focus on core business are really impressive. Its revenues grew in 2017 and first half of 2018 after declining for two years and the trend is likely to continue. Its strong international operations and disciplined capital management should drive long-term growth. However, the company’s exposure to catastrophe losses and investment in efficiency programs will put pressure on margins. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. MetLife’s third quarter operating earnings of $1.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 10.4%. The bottom line also surged 33% year over year on volume growth, favorable underwriting, expense management and an improved investment income. “

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. However, slowdown in debt underwriting and mounting expenses remain near-term concerns. Nonetheless, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, shares of Neogen outperformed its industry. However, the company exited first quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. Tough competition and pricing pressure also weigh on the stock. Escalating expenses put pressure on margins. Moreover, valuation looks stretched at this moment. However, the company continues to report robust revenue performance banking on balanced growth across all segments. Neogen is currently progressing well with the integration process related to several new acquisitions within its genomics business including recent purchase of laboratories in Brazil and Australia. Internationally, Neogen is expanding its business quite rapidly. The company witnessed growing revenues in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the reported quarter. It has established a laboratory in Shanghai, China.”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair revised 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to around $2.33 from the previous expectation of roughly $2.31, reflecting the benefit of share repurchases as well as improved operating performance in the third-quarter. This marks the second consecutive quarter that the company has raised its guidance. Momentum in its segments, productivity improvement and benefits from restructuring actions will aid results. The company continues to introduce new products, make acquisitions and investments in sync with its key growth initiatives of advancing pool growth, and accelerating residential and commercial water treatment. “

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Public Storage is a recognized and established name in the self-storage industry in the United States. Further, the company is benefiting from decent industry fundamentals and expansion efforts. The company’s better-than expected third-quarter 2018 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected improvement in net operating income (NOI) from same-store and non-same store facilities. Higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot supported the company’s same-store performance. However, shares of Public Storage have underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-quarter FFO per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, supply has been rising in a number of its markets. This limits its power to raise rents and turn on more discounting. Additionally, rate hike has added to its woes.”

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have marginally underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Sep 30) results show dismal trading performance and higher expenses, partly offset by investment banking fee growth. Slowdown in equity and debt issuances will continue to weigh on the company’s underwriting revenues. Also, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. However, strategic acquisitions, lower tax rates and persistent loan growth are expected to support profitability. Further, steady capital deployment plan indicate strong balance sheet.”

