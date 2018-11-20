Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC):

11/15/2018 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from improvement in total investment income and healthy portfolio activity. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Moreover, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic. However, mounting expenses and the presence of high debt levels remain major concerns for the company.”

11/14/2018 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from improvement in total investment income and healthy portfolio activity. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Moreover, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic. However, mounting expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the months ahead. Further, the presence of high debt levels remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials.”

11/13/2018 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2018 – Ares Capital was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Ares Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “ ARCC posted a very strong $0.45/share of core NII in 3Q18, four cents above our $0.41 estimate. The beat was largely due to capital structuring service fees from non-affiliate investments which we modeled to be $23.8 million for the quarter but came in at $39.0 million.



As a reminder, Ares recognizes the economics of origination fees up-front and this quarter the company had originations totaling $1.95 billion.  ARCC had a record quarter of net realized gains totaling $373.0 million or $0.87/share, with $0.67/share coming solely from the sale of Alcami. The proceeds from the sale were more than double what the company paid for it in the ACAS acquisition.  On the earnings call, management commented that they will not have to pay a special dividend to remain in compliance with the '40 Act as they still have losses from the old acquisition of Allied Capital to offset the sizable realized gains. However, this will not impact GAAP earnings or NAV. Ares plans to give more detail on spillover income on its 4Q18 earnings call.  ACAS assets at fair value finished the quarter at $728 million, down from $1.47 billion Q/Q. About half of the remaining assets are considered "non-core" and will likely be sold.  While the rotation out of ACAS assets into direct originations has provided a good tailwind for yield and thus earnings, we now expect much of the earnings growth to come from Ares experiencing net portfolio growth and increasing ROE via increases in balance sheet leverage.  We are revising our 2018 core NII/share estimate to $1.68 from $1.64 and our 2019 core NII/share estimate to $1.75 from $1.74 and maintaining our BUY rating and $19 price target." 10/24/2018 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. While mounting expenses and high debt levels are major concerns, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic."

10/16/2018 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,390 shares of company stock worth $284,583. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 422,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,069.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

