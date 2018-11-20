Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2018 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/12/2018 – Akamai Technologies had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akamai reported stellar third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2018 view. Management remains optimistic over the growing influence of its security solutions among media customers, in particular. Solid performance from cloud security solutions driven by strong demand for Kona Site Defender and Prolexic Solutions, as well as new Bot Manager Premier and Nominum Services are key catalysts. Robust over-the top (OTT) content viewing and increasing adoption of mobile data/apps and growing mobile data traffic bode well. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past one year. However, stiff competition in the core CDN space is a concern. Increasing total bandwidth costs remains a headwind.”

11/8/2018 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2018 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2018 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Akamai Technologies was given a new $77.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Akamai Technologies was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

10/19/2018 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/4/2018 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2018 – Akamai Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,231. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

