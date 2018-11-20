Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

Masco (NYSE: MAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2018 – Masco was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $48.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Masco was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Masco was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Masco was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Masco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Masco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/26/2018 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/22/2018 – Masco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

10/18/2018 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/16/2018 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Masco have lost 27.1% so far this year. Also, earnings estimates remain stable for 2018 and 2019 over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Higher raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches pose a significant threat to the company's margins. Notably, Masco’s adjusted gross and operating margins contracted 250 bps and 150 bps, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Strategic growth investments, ERP costs and a lag in the price/cost led to the decline. Although increased repair and remodeling activity bode well for Masco, we wait for better visibility.”

10/16/2018 – Masco was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2018 – Masco was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

MAS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 321,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,579.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,140. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Masco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Masco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Masco by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

