Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

11/20/2018 – Valero Energy was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $132.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

10/29/2018 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $141.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $141.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2018 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2018 – Valero Energy was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VLO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 5,786,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,649. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,246,000 after acquiring an additional 441,925 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,844,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

