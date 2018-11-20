Analyzing Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 2.59% 1.57% 0.78%

Dividends

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Avant Diagnostics does not pay a dividend. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays out 1,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $110,000.00 61.27 -$11.75 million N/A N/A Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs $217.66 million 6.08 $130,000.00 $0.12 133.25

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avant Diagnostics and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs beats Avant Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer; and MSPrecise, a DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at first clinical presentation. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and managed 158 aviation assets, including 48 aircraft and 110 commercial jet engines. The Offshore Energy segment owns and leases vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas drilling and production activities, including an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, a construction support vessel, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel. The Shipping Containers segment engages in the leasing of shipping containers on operating and finance lease basis, which comprise interests in approximately 76,000 maritime shipping containers and related equipment. The Jefferson Terminal segment develops a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal at the Port of Beaumont, Texas; and owns other assets involved in the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Railroad segment owns a short line railroad that operates from Montreal to the east coast of Maine primarily for the transportation of pulp and paper, construction products, and chemicals. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks, including airlines, offshore energy service providers, and shipping lines. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

