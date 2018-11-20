Analyzing BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN) and American Realty Investors (ARL)

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOSTON OMAHA and American Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOSTON OMAHA $9.01 million 58.22 -$6.46 million N/A N/A American Realty Investors $126.22 million 2.00 -$8.43 million N/A N/A

BOSTON OMAHA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares BOSTON OMAHA and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOSTON OMAHA -57.80% -3.18% -3.07% American Realty Investors 19.16% 11.80% 1.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BOSTON OMAHA and American Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOSTON OMAHA 0 0 0 0 N/A American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.1% of American Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BOSTON OMAHA has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Realty Investors beats BOSTON OMAHA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services. In addition, Boston Omaha Corporation holds interests in various commercial and residential real estate properties. As of March 23, 2018, it owned 479 billboard structures containing a total of 1,151 advertising spots, and 864 faces of which 37 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential, hotel, and commercial real estate properties in the Southwestern, Southeastern, and Midwestern United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells properties and land. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio include 51 residential apartment communities totaling 8,427 units; 7 commercial properties, including 5 office buildings and 2 retail centers; and a golf course. The company also owns or controls 3,613 acres of improved and unimproved land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

