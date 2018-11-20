ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Trading Down 9.2%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.84. 1,429,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 790,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 36,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $818,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $371,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $168,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

