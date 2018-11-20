Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.93. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.12 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

