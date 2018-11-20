Apex Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 58% against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. Apex has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $251,196.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00022751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00132045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00201734 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00016181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.09652899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,790,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

