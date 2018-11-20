Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apogee expects its revenue to grow 8-10% for fiscal 2019. Revenues will be impacted by lower projected revenues in the Architectural Glass and Architectural Framing Systems segments. Further, its Architectural Framing Systems segment is expected to post lower revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2019 due to project-related timing issues. The company has also cut its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 to $3.13-$3.33. Apogee will witness inflationary pressures resulting from tariffs. Further, some law firms have filed lawsuit against Apogee on behalf of shareholders for making false and misleading statements. This will impact the company's reputation. Over the past year, Apogee’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, Apogee will benefit from solid bidding and order activity as well as a robust and increasing backlog. Its focus on internal investments and acquisitions will also drive growth.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,954. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.57 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.52 per share, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

