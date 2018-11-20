Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of APOG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 12,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.57 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

