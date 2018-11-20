Appian (APPN) Shares Down 7.4%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 605,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 511,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $1,279,738.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,080,167 shares of company stock valued at $28,442,017 and have sold 307,645 shares valued at $10,167,814. 64.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Appian by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Appian by 2,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

