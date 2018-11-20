Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Director Buys $31,300.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Redd Hugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Redd Hugh purchased 4,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,840.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Redd Hugh bought 3,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,540.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,478,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,073,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

