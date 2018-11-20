Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie set a $202.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.12.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,597 shares of company stock worth $104,117,353. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

