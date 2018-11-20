Applied Materials (AMAT) Cut to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Cowen upgraded Applied Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Applied Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Applied Materials has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 115,502 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.