Applied Materials (AMAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut Applied Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Applied Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $34.42 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

