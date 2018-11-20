Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Lessened by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,145 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Lessened by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/applied-materials-inc-amat-stake-lessened-by-vantage-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.