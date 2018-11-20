Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.48 on Friday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.68.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

