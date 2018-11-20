Aquantia (AQ) and MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Head to Head Review

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia -4.45% -6.14% -5.10% MACOM Technology Solutions -24.54% 0.85% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aquantia and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 0 7 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 3 4 3 0 2.00

Aquantia currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 56.03%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Aquantia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aquantia is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Aquantia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aquantia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aquantia and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $103.37 million 3.22 -$5.41 million ($0.48) -19.92 MACOM Technology Solutions $570.40 million 1.91 -$139.98 million $0.14 119.36

Aquantia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various markets, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

