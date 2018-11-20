Aramark (ARMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aramark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Aramark has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 985.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aramark by 236.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.