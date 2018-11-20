Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 2937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 463.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 155.1% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

