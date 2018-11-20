Arsanis Inc (ASNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASNS. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Arsanis to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

Get Arsanis alerts:

Shares of Arsanis stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Arsanis has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Arsanis will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,029,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Arsanis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arsanis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.