Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.13 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,499 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of COP opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

