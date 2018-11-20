Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 17,500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Caterpillar to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

