ASE Technology (ASX) & China Sunergy (CSUNY) Head-To-Head Survey

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and China Sunergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $9.55 billion 0.85 $826.48 million $0.34 10.94 China Sunergy $441.83 million 0.00 -$80.49 million N/A N/A

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASE Technology and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 7.65% 12.40% 5.73% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASE Technology beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

