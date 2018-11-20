Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Holdings Increased by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the period. Aspen Insurance makes up about 1.2% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHL shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Aspen Insurance stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $46.10.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Insurance Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

