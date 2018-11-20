Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 704,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 217,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $453,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 102.8% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 558,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $399,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

